BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) Insider Jeff Mengoli Sells 3,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BIGC) insider Jeff Mengoli sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.40. 1,319,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,355. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

