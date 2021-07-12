BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.64 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $3.64 million and $1.01 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,589.67 or 1.00206736 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00040365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00007371 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009709 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00057523 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000910 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.