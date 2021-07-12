Bitcashpay (BCP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $239,104.00

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 12th. Bitcashpay has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $239,104.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcashpay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcashpay has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00886417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Bitcashpay Profile

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

