BitCoal (COAL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $18.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $29,802.26 and approximately $18.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

