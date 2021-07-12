BitCore (BTX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $240,253.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $6.41 million and $240,253.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,541.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,106.63 or 0.06280630 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.66 or 0.01459869 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00406923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00145845 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.01 or 0.00626108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.92 or 0.00420123 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.57 or 0.00326674 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

