BitTube (TUBE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,068.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $8,068.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 315,152,134 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

