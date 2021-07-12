BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:BJRI) Insider Sells $254,669.28 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28.

Shares of NYSE:BJRI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. 256,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,873. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $63.42.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.