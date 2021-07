BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:BJRI) Insider Sells $254,669.28 in Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:BJRI) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28.

Shares of NYSE:BJRI traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.84. 256,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,873. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $63.42.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.