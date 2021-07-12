BlackRock Inc. Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.37% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 78,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $4.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.54. The company has a market cap of $103.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.59.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

