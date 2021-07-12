BlackRock Inc. Invests $2.42 Million in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 242,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth approximately $745,000.

NASDAQ GXIIU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

