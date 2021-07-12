BlackRock Inc. Purchases 189,103 Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 923,303 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 674.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 125,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 64,250 shares in the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZYNE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of ZYNE stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $212.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

