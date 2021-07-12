BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

