BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02.
BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile
