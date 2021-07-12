Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 2nd

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE MYC opened at $15.67 on Monday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $15.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39.

About Blackrock MuniYield California Fund

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

