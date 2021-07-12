Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $10.22.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
