Blue Grotto Capital LLC Has $16.40 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,826 shares during the quarter. Installed Building Products makes up 6.1% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.50% of Installed Building Products worth $16,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 497.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,450,000 after purchasing an additional 311,261 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,304,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,722,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,012,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,213,000 after purchasing an additional 156,977 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Installed Building Products by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $421,273,000 after purchasing an additional 136,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

IBP stock opened at $116.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

In other Installed Building Products news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $4,566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,893,313.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBP shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.45.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

