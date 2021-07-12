BMO Capital Markets Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $89.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.64.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.49. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.25.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,752,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,871.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,428 shares of company stock worth $9,964,532. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 319,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,256,000 after purchasing an additional 189,835 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

