Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Bodycote stock remained flat at $$11.21 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

