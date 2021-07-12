Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bodycote from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

