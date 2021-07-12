Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of BSBK stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.75.
Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%.
Bogota Financial Company Profile
Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.
