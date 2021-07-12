Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BSBK stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.42 million, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bogota Financial by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 29,377 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bogota Financial by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bogota Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 11.35% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

