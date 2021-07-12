Bondly (BONDLY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $488,863.00

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Bondly has a market cap of $6.98 million and $488,863.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can now be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bondly has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00887777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly (BONDLY) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

