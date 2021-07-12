Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NYSE:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NYSE:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00.
ANGI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. 447,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,820. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17.
Angi Company Profile
