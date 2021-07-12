Bowman Angela R. Hicks Sells 10,000 Shares of Angi Inc. (NYSE:ANGI) Stock

Angi Inc. (NYSE:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00.

ANGI stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.33. 447,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,820. Angi Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.