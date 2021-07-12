Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $14.61 million and $172,285.00 worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00112458 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00158817 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,260.64 or 1.00078784 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.79 or 0.00962215 BTC.

Bridge Oracle Coin Profile

Bridge Oracle launched on August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. The official website for Bridge Oracle is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

