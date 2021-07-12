Brinker International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 8,688 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 366% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,866 call options.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.83. 14,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3,046.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $316,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 61.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

