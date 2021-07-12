Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have commented on BTVCY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of Britvic stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.40. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.82. Britvic has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.