Brokerages Anticipate Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) to Announce $6.88 EPS

Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) will report $6.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Broadcom’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.97 and the lowest is $6.66. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $5.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year earnings of $27.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.98 to $27.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $30.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.55 to $30.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

AVGO stock traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $483.73. 119,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,991,741. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $304.18 and a 52-week high of $495.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $460.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.31, for a total value of $234,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $956,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

