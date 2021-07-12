Brokerages Anticipate Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eyenovia’s earnings. Eyenovia reported earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eyenovia will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eyenovia.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EYEN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 30,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $150,083.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eyenovia by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EYEN opened at $4.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $7.72.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

