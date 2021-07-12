Brokerages Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.97 Million

Analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report sales of $33.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.40 million and the lowest is $33.40 million. Old Second Bancorp reported sales of $33.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year sales of $136.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $139.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $135.63 million, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $139.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 104,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.44. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

