Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.61). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.45). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.91). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.43 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Outset Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $148,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,172 shares in the company, valued at $769,402.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,093,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,960,531.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,006,214 shares of company stock worth $203,833,188. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after purchasing an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,569,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 616.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.97 on Wednesday. Outset Medical has a twelve month low of $41.07 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 8.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

