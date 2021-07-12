Brokerages Anticipate The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $460.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $460.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $445.60 million to $479.00 million. The Hain Celestial Group reported sales of $511.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAIN opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $30.10 and a twelve month high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.