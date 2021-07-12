Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to Announce $0.42 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) will announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Duke Realty reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Duke Realty.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 25.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,869. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duke Realty (DRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.