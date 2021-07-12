Brokerages Expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.40 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report $27.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.30 million to $27.50 million. Harvard Bioscience posted sales of $23.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full-year sales of $114.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.50 million to $115.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $125.70 million, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $127.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 594.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 74,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 151,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 138,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBIO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. 5,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,838. The stock has a market cap of $320.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.41. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

