Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $331.55 Million

Analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce $331.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.10 million to $334.00 million. Ingevity reported sales of $270.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $444,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth $39,388,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2,103.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 366,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,700,000 after buying an additional 350,098 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,080,000. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 676,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,114,000 after buying an additional 220,733 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,288,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,750,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,034. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.49. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $47.11 and a twelve month high of $89.55.

Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

