Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.
OLLI traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $35,512,000.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
