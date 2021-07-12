Brokerages Expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.62. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

OLLI traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $89.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,567. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,321,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 509.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 807,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 675,288 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after buying an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $43,479,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at $35,512,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

