Brokerages Expect VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VEREIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.81. VEREIT reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VEREIT will report full-year earnings of $3.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VEREIT.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,303,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,518,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,449,000 after purchasing an additional 849,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,533,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.94. 30,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,219. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

