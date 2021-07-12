Brokerages Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) PT at $89.00

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENV. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after purchasing an additional 70,009 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 81,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.54. 5,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 220.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

