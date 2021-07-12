Brokerages Set Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) PT at $16.40

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIMS traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $10.53. 44,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,007. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

