Brokerages Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Target Price at $837.78

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $837.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $892.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

ISRG traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $948.81. 1,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $566.21 and a 1-year high of $960.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $866.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total value of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,443,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 246.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

