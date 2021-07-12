Brokerages Set Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRNO shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $51.99 and a 1-year high of $67.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.68.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 43.23%. The company had revenue of $50.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 80.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $851,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,234 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 88,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 45,968 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.