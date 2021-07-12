Brokerages Set WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) PT at $98.86

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.33. 8,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.31. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 20,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 13,941 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

