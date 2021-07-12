Brokerages Set ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) PT at $60.88

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.63.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZI. Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Jason Mironov sold 40,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $2,181,657.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Eric J. Edell sold 3,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,801,764 shares of company stock valued at $319,693,339 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 148.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,672,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $60.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1,316.67.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.65%. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.