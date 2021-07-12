Brokers Set Expectations for Eversource Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $82.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.30. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,521. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 119.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

