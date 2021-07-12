Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Selective Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $82.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

