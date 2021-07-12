Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,914 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $160.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

