Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $252,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at $839,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. increased their target price on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $21.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $24.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.22.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

