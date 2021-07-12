Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STAY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 58.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extended Stay America by 29.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.18.

Shares of NYSE:STAY opened at $20.46 on Monday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.10.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

In other Extended Stay America news, Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $768,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Extended Stay America

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

