Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 1.47% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTOC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,150,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $25,750,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,979,000.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FTOC stock opened at $10.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.61 million for the quarter.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Company Profile

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

