Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.