Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.89. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $22.70.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile
