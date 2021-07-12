Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.94.

BEP.UN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CSFB raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

BEP.UN opened at C$47.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.01 billion and a PE ratio of -44.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$46.98. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of C$36.23 and a one year high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -117.81%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

