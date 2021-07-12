Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 10,185 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 66.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $91.37 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.