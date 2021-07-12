Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 176 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 765.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $148,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $148.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.18. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.