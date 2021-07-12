Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,268 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $293.06 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.62 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.93.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

